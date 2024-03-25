Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who recently wed in a picturesque ceremony in Goa on February 21, are marking their first Holi together as a married couple today. Rakul delightedly shared snapshots of their festive celebrations on Instagram, showcasing moments filled with happiness, love, and vibrant colours. Surbhi, sharing a lively video reel, extended heartfelt Holi greetings with the caption, 'Happpppy holi from us to you'. Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary With Hubby Jackky Bhagnani by Sharing Stylish Photo on Insta!.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Holi Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

