Bollywood lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are tying the knot today (Feb 21) in a beautiful ceremony! As per India Today, their pheras will take place in the afternoon at the stunning ITC Grand South Goa, surrounded by close friends and family. Fans can expect to see official wedding photos soon after the ceremony. Reportedly, in a unique twist, the couple will celebrate with two wedding ceremonies, adding to the joyous occasion. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Groom’s Father Vashu Bhagnani and Sister Deepshikha Pose Together, Greet Paps As They Get Clicked at the Venue (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Update:

