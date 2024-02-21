Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot today (February 21) in Goa. The pre-wedding festivities commenced with full swing and a few pictures and videos from the events are going viral on the internet. In this eye-catchy video clip, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra steal the show with their dance moves to a popular Punjabi track. Their dynamic performance onstage, set to the iconic beats of “Mundian To Bach Ke” song, adds an electrifying touch to the festivities, leaving guests enthralled by their energy and enthusiasm. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Couple to Take Pheras After 3 PM Today – Reports.

The Kundras At Rakul & Jackky’s Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)