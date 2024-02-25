Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in a picturesque location in Goa, sparking widespread interest. Since then, the couple has been the talk of the town, with their mesmerising wedding videos and sangeet night pictures making waves on the internet. Recently, the actress shared a few photos from their wedding reception on Instagram, showcasing Rakul in an elegant off-white floral print lehenga with a touch of blue. At the same time, Jackky looked dapper in a royal blue coat. Their wedding festivities continue to captivate audiences, drawing admiration from fans. She captioned the picture, "A dreamy night". Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Walk Hand-in-Hand As They Depart for Mumbai After Their Dreamy Wedding in Goa (Watch Video).

Rakul Preet Singh's IG Post: