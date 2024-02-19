The upcoming wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani promises to be an unforgettable event with a star-studded guest list. As per the reports from Pinkvilla, the event will feature a special performance by Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, who are close friends of Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani. Shilpa and Jackky also share a deep bond, making participation more meaningful. With a Punjabi wedding mashup planned, the festivities will surely be electrifying and glamorous. Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: From Date, Venue to Guestlist - All You Need to Know About the Couple's Destination Shaadi!

