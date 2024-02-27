Rakul Preet Singh radiated elegance and charm as she donned an exquisite Arpita Mehta ensemble for her mehndi ceremony. The actress looked absolutely stunning in the intricately designed attire with floral motifs and mirrorwork, perfectly complementing the pre-wedding function. From flaunting the mehndi design to dancing to dhol beats, Rakul shared a glimpse of the fun-filled moments with Jackky Bhagnani on Instagram. The couple can be seen brimming with laughter and joy during the mehndi ceremony. Rakul Preet Singh’s Unseen Pictures From Her Wedding Day Will Leave You Enthralled!

Rakul Preet Singh Mehndi Ceremony

