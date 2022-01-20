Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had made their relationship official on the occasion of the actress’ 31st birthday. Rakul has shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen in an outfit that is a open front crocheted kimono jacket with front tie closure. She has teamed it up with denim shorts and is looking totally ravishing with minimal makeup. Seeing her ‘sitting pretty pose’, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani commented saying ‘OH MY MY’ and also dropped smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Jackky Bhagnani’s Comment On His Girlfriend’s Post

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)