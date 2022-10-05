There are many celebs who have extended heartwarming Dussehra 2022 greetings to fans on Twitter but the one posted by Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV is quirky and sure to grab everyone’s attention. RGV’s Dussehra wishes for his fans is indeed the sexiest one. He tweets, “May Elon Musk give away all his wealth to u, May all the beautiful women come to u, and ur wife gives permission to u to be with them.” Dussehra 2022: Chiranjeevi, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn and More Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes to Fans on the Auspicious Occasion of Vijayadashami.

RGV’s Wishes For Fans On Dussehra 2022

May Elon Musk give away all his wealth to u, May all the beautiful women come to u, and ur wife gives permission to u to be with them and May only you live forever in the whole world💪 ..HAPPY DUSSHERA 💐💐💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 5, 2022

