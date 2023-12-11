Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma lauds actor Vidyut Jammwal's recent nude look in the Himalayan ranges, calling him a "Greek God" and commending the timing of unveiling his "ANIMAL" side. Vidyut, who recently shared glimpses of his nude dip in the Himalayas while announcing his film Crakk, described his annual retreat to the mountains as an integral part of his life for the past 14 years. Vidyut Jammwal Makes Waves on His 43rd Birthday; Actor Takes Nude Dip in Himalayan Waters, Unveils Crakk Release Date Amidst Retreat (View Pics).

Ram Gopal varma Praises Vidyut Jammwal

Hey @VidyutJammwal I think it’s so timely that you have brought out the ANIMAL in you …you are truly looking like a GREEK GOD ..A million salutes to you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/czoiCxeh8n — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 10, 2023

