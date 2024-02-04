Poonam Pandey’s fake death stunt, aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer, has drawn criticism from celebrities and commoners alike. However, Ram Gopal Varma has a different opinion about the controversial actress’ bold move. The filmmaker, also known as RGV, wrote on his X handle, “Hey @iPoonampandey the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism , but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX ..” He even stated, “Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU”. Poonam Pandey Not Dead: Cine Workers Association Demands FIR for Fake Death News Against Actress.

RGV On Poonam Pandey Faking Her Death

Hey @iPoonampandey the extreme method u employed to draw attention to this issue might attract some criticism , but no one can question ur INTENT nor what u ACHIEVED with this HOAX .. Discussion on cervical cancer is TRENDING all across now 🙏🙏🙏 Your SOUL is as BEAUTIFUL as YOU… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 3, 2024

