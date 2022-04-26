Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and highlighted how Shahid Kapoor's Jersey failure at the box office proves that it's 'Death of Remakes'. FYI, Jersey is the Hindi remake of Telugu movie of the same name. RGV also made his point by adding how content is the king these days citing examples of dubbed versions of RRR, KGF 2 and Pushpa. Dangerous: Ram Gopal Varma's Lesbian Thriller Gets Postponed, The Director Says ‘None of the Theatre Chains Accepting to Put It’.

Ram Gopal Varma:

The DISASTROUS fate of JERSEY film in Hindi signals the DEATH of REMAKES for the simple reason it has been proved multiple times that dubbed films like #Pushpa #RRR #KGF2 are doing far better than originals ,if the content is good #DeathOfRemakes — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 26, 2022

