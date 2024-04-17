Devotees celebrated Ram Navami with fervour, while Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta, among others, conveyed heartfelt wishes to fans via social media. Their greetings took special note of the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple, underscoring the occasion's importance. Ram Navami 2024: Jackie Shroff Shares Fond Memories of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration on This Auspicious Occasion (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan's Post

Preity Zinta's Post

Suniel Shetty's Post

Manifest Plainness Embrace Simplicity ।।जय श्री राम।। pic.twitter.com/mMUWk2Q0SL — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 17, 2024

Ajay Devgn's Post

Akshay Kumar's Post

राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏 May the divine blessings of Shri Ram bring joy, peace and prosperity in your life. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 17, 2024

Arjun Rampal's Post

Jai Shree Ram, Jai Shree Ram. Woke up in the wee hours in the morning in New York City. To beautiful images from Ayodhya. Wishing everyone a very happy and special #RamNavami2024 May Lord Rama bless you and your loved ones. #JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/pnJ9O6eLui — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 17, 2024

