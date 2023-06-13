Yash, the acclaimed actor who captured hearts with his performance in KGF, has been generating buzz as he carefully selects his next project. Recent reports suggest that he was approached for the grand magnum opus Ramayan directed by Nitesh Tiwari, based on the revered Indian epic. The star-studded film is said to feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita. However, despite being offered the pivotal role of Raavan, Yash has reportedly opted to pass on the role. According to reports, the actor revealed that he is acutely aware of his fans' expectations and believes that they would not be receptive to seeing him in a negative character. Alia Bhatt Roped In to Play Sita Opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana – Reports.
Check Out The News Here:
