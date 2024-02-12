The fresh update on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana states that Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film based on the epic Hindu mythology, in which Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead. As per reports from Zoom TV, Big B is expected to appear in the role of Dashrath. Apart from him, the names of several other actors, like Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have been associated with the project. However, an official announcement is still awaited. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama in this much-awaited film. Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi To Play Vibhishana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Starring Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram? Here’s What We Know!

Amitabh Bachchan in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

