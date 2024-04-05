Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana promises a grand retelling of the epic for audiences of all ages. Filming has reportedly begun, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Now, as per the latest rumours, Hrithik Roshan also happens to be part of the cast and will be seen in an extended cameo role as Lord Shiva. However, an official confirmation on this news is awaited. Ramayana: Oscar-Winning Composers, Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, To Score Music for Ranbir Kapoor’s Film – Reports.

Hrithik Roshan in Ramayana?

