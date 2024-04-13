The highly anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, continues to generate buzz. Casting, release dates, and other details have all fueled excitement. Now, as per the latest reports in Pinkvilla, producer Namit Malhotra is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros for a global distribution deal, potentially making Ramayana a truly international spectacle. To note, the mythological saga is presently being produced by Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Yash. Ramayana: Yash Joins As Co-Producer for Ranbir Kapoor–Nitesh Tiwari’s Film!

Ramayana Set For Global Domination?

#Ramayana is turning out to be the BIGGEST EVER FILM IN THE CINEMATIC HISTORY ! #RanbirKapoor film goes global with Warner Bros as they will be marketing, investing and distributing the film worldwide 💫👌 RK is going to be GIANT in the near future 🔥🔥🔥#YashBOSS𓃵… pic.twitter.com/yDFtJzSvwC — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 12, 2024

