Ranbir Kapoor and his adorable baby girl, Raha, stole the spotlight at Jeh’s birthday bash. The father and daughter duo twinned in blue for the star-studded party hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The father-daughter duo captivated hearts as they elegantly twinned in shades of blue, Ranbir exuding sophistication in a crisp blue shirt paired with beige pants, while his darling toddler looked absolutely adorable in a matching blue dress. Ranbir can be seen carrying his little princess in his arms at the party. Jeh Turns 3: From Ranbir Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, See Guests at Kareena Kapoor Khan–Saif Ali Khan’s Son’s Birthday Celebration (Watch Videos).

Ranbir Kapoor And Baby Raha

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Twining And Winning In Blue

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Adorable Father And Daughter Duo

(Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

