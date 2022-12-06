It seems filmmaker Luv Ranjan's next project has already begun shooting and has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as well. Ranbir and Shraddha were in the middle of filming a song, when someone who seemed to be standing atop a roof captured a video of him serenading her. The video has been leaked online and fans are going gaga. Red Sea International Film Festival 2022: Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor To Attend the Event in Jeddah.

View Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)