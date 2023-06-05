Ranbir Kapoor apparently took some time off from his upcoming film Animal, to shoot for Aryan Khan's Stardom series. Ranbir had dropped in on the set of the series in Worli to check on Aryan and also shoot for his cameo. Karan Johar, Aryan's dad Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have also reportedly shot a cameo for Stardom. Ranbir Kapoor Fears That Daughter Raha May Not Recognise Him Clean Shaven.

All you need to know about #RanbirKapoor's cameo in #AryanKhan's debut web series!https://t.co/rZ7WtoBvND — ETimes (@etimes) June 5, 2023

