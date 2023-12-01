A leaked image from the cinema reveals Ranbir Kapoor in a stronger look, supposedly taken during the closing credits of the film. The picture includes a text overlay that reads 'Animal Park - Come Visit Soon,' sparking speculation about a possible sequel. Reports suggest that audiences shouldn't miss the post-credit scene, hinting at a sequel in progress, with Animal allegedly concluding with an open ending, paving the way for Animal 2. Animal Movie Review: Netizens Laud Ranbir Kapoor’s Performance, Label Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film As ‘Blockbuster’.

Check Out This Leaked Still From Animal Screening

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)