Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal arrived at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence for the veteran director's 61st birthday celebrations. Several B-town celebrities graced the grand birthday celebration. A video capturing the after-party scenes at the actor's residence has gone viral on social media. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal shook the internet with an adorable 'Bromance' moment as they exited the party. The video features Sanju duo Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal sharing a warm hug before leaving the venue, with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali standing beside them. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Bash: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Arrive for the Celebrations (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

