Ranveer Singh, whether on-screen or off, never shies away from hitting the dance floor, lighting up every occasion he attends Ranveer Singh lights up every occasion he is a part of, ensuring he has the best time ever. The same happened at S Shankar's daughter, Aishwarya's wedding in Chennai. The acclaimed director's elder daughter, Aishwarya, tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. Ranveer Singh joined Jawan director Atlee for the wedding celebrations, and now a video of the enthusiastic Bollywood star grooving to a popular Tamil track is emerging online. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Ranveer and Atlee rocked the stage to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's hit track "Appadi Podu" at the function. They were joined by Shankar's children, Aditi Shankar and Arijith Shankar, who matched the step together with the duo. The video is now going viral on social media platforms. S Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Shankar Ties the Knot With Tarun Karthikeyan; Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Others Grace the Occasion (See Pics).

Check Out the Video Here:

Ranveer , Atlee , Aditi Shankar Grooving For #AppadiPodu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nmq25mPL1w — Vijay Fans Trends 🐐 (@VijayFansTrends) April 16, 2024

