A new video of Ranveer Singh is making a lot of noise online which sees him partying hard in Hungary. As per the viral clip, the 'enthu-cutlet' of Bollywood can be seen at psychedelic music fest called as Ozora Festival dancing his heart out. In the video, we also get to see Ranveer going gaga over Israeli DJ Astrix. Ranveer Singh Goes Nude, Funny Memes Go Viral! Netizens Have Hilarious Response to Bollywood Actor’s Daring Full Monty Act for Paper Magazine.

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)