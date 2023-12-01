During the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Ranveer Singh, while accepting an award, paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, lauding him as his 'Childhood Idol' and 'Pride of India.' Alongside Khan, Singh also honored Jackie Chan, citing the legendary actor as another significant idol. Singh's heartfelt acknowledgment showcased the impact these icons had on his life and career. His admiration for both Khan and Chan highlighted the profound influence these stars wield in the world of cinema. Ranveer Singh Honoured at Red Sea Film Festival, Meets ‘Screen Idol’ Johnny Depp (Watch Videos).

See Ranveer Singh's Viral Video From Red Sea Film Festival:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)