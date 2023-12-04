Following her recent wedding to Aman Mehta, actress Sharmin Segal (niece of acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali) hosted a reception party for industry insiders. The bash was a star-studded affair and choreographer Pony Verma generously shared some snapshots on social media. One of the highlights from the clicks is a selfie featuring Ranveer Singh behind the lens, surrounded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his sister Bella Bhansali Segal and other notable attendees. Ranveer and Bhansali, both sporting wide smiles, seemingly relished the joyous occasion. 'Parchai and Prerna!' Sara Ali Khan Poses Like Mother Amrita Singh in Elegant Blue Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh With SLB at Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pony Verma (@ponyprakashraj)

