Actor Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, and other Bollywood stars, gathered to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday. Some inside pictures from the birthday bash have surfaced on the internet. In one video, Ranveer was seen dancing with singer Mika Singh to the songs 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya' from Jawan, as well as Lungi Dance from Chennai Express. Ranveer even dedicated a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film to his wife, Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Bash: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Many Others To Attend SRK’s Star-Studded Party – Reports.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Video Here:

Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ds5OGm579p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

