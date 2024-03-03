On day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations, Ranveer Singh took on the role of photographer. A video from the extravagant affair showcases the handsome hunk capturing the picture-perfect moment as his pregnant wife, Deepika Padukone, and social media sensation Orry strike a stylish pose. This sweet gesture by Ranveer is simply adorable. Video of Pregnant Deepika Padukone Grooving With Ranveer Singh to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Is Winning the Internet – WATCH.

Ranveer Singh Clicking Deepika Padukone And Orry’s Pictures

Deepika and Orry at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre wedding event Ranveer as photographer 😆 pic.twitter.com/KQHgIOhOjU — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) March 2, 2024

