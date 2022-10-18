A Twitter user accused Ranveer Singh for driving Aston Martin without holding a valid insurance policy. But as per the new claim, the actor does hold a ‘valid’ insurance policy with July 2023 as the expiry date. The picture of the ‘valid insurance document’ has gone viral on the internet. Ranveer Singh Accused of Driving His Aston Martin Car with Expired Insurance; Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle Responds.

Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Car’s Insurance Policy

Ranveer Singh, who is sometimes seen driving around in his expensive luxury car Aston Martin (worth Rs 3.9 crore), was recently under the scanner as some reports claimed that the vehicle’s insurance policy had expired.#RanveerSinghhttps://t.co/sUT1VfClv2 — Indian Express Entertainment 😷 (@ieEntertainment) October 18, 2022

Pic Of The Document

Yeh insurance agent fraud lag raha hei !! Piche hi padh gaya bhaii ke 😂 plz see to it @MumbaiPolice this user @annabhai2019 is falsely accusing actor Ranveer Singh . Proof attached above ! pic.twitter.com/5UeJIOOnbQ — Rocky (@RanveersRebel) October 18, 2022

