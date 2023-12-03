Pakistani actor Hania Aamir pleasantly surprised her fans with a recent Instagram post, revealing her meeting with rapper Badshah and Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla in Dubai. In a set of pictures featuring her in a black outfit, Hania casually captioned it with a coffee emoji. The candid photos capture moments of Badshah chilling with her and a group picture with Karan Aujla. Hania also treated her followers to a glimpse of the night through a couple of videos, including scenes from her meal. Badshah Reveals He Met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Backstage Shortly After Their Reconciliation Following a Long-Standing Feud.

Hania Aamir's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)