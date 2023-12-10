Raveena Tandon recently made headlines after liking a post that mocked the acting performances of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor in their debut film, The Archies, released on Netflix on December 7. A scene from Zoya Akhtar's film featuring Agastya and Khushi gained viral attention on the internet. The clip depicts Betty (Khushi) making scrambled eggs for Archie (Nanda) and was shared on an Instagram page with the caption, "Acting died here." Without any delay, the actress publicly apologised, acknowledging it as a 'genuine mistake.' She took to her social media platform X( formerly known as Twitter), to issue an official statement on December 10. The Archies: Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Look Adorable As They Dance to ‘Va Va Voom Song’ (Watch Video).

Raveena Tandon Shares an Apology Post On X:

