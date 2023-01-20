Raveena Tandon daughter Rasha and Ajay Devgn's son Aman will soon make their Bollywood debut in Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor's film. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a never seen before avatar in this film. Fans are buzzing about the pairing and have high hopes for the two, since Kedarnath also launched Sara Ali Khan into big biz. Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh: Anuj Saini Will Be Making His Bollywood Debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Film.

