Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana film has sparked much excitement since its announcement. Kapoor is set to portray Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita. According to reports from The Times of India, Ravi Dubey is expected to take on the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation. Renowned for his work in TV and web series, Dubey is well-known for his role in the TV show Jamai Raja and has also produced several shows for Colors TV, including Udaariyan and Junooniyat. Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan Approached To Play Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Highly-Anticipated Project? Here's What We Know!

Ravi Dubey In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

