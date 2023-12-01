Ranveer Singh appeared to be thoroughly relishing his time at the esteemed Red Sea International Film Festival 2023. Clad in an all-black outfit, he proudly accepted a special award. Subsequently, he captured a photo with the effortlessly cool Johnny Depp, who was also attired in black. Their bond brought an additional charm to the festival, injecting it with glamour and leaving an unforgettable mark on the lively festival atmosphere. Receiving the award, Ranveer shared a few words and called Johnny 'Master of Transformation'. He said, "Thank you for everything that you’ve unknowingly taught me about the craft sir. Master of transformation and versatility something that I am inspired by you". Ranveer Singh Attends Tiffany & Co’s Event in NYC in Style! Actor Looks Dapper in an All-White Ensemble for the Event (View Pics & Videos).

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp At Red Sea International Film Festival 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)