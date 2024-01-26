On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, Bollywood celebrities are sharing their heartfelt wishes with fans on social media. Recently, Katrina Kaif posted a photo where she was seen watching her husband, Vicky Kaushal, hoist the national flag on the balcony of their sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Happy Republic Day.” While Kat looked lovely in a traditional white suit, Vicky sported a blue t-shirt and denim jeans. Interestingly, social media is buzzing with heartfelt wishes pouring in from celebrities on Republic Day. Republic Day 2024: Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Others Extend Wishes via Heartfelt Posts.

Katrina Kaif Wishes Fans On Republic Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

