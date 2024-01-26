India commemorates the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the constitution in independent India on January 26, 2024. On this momentous day, numerous celebrities expressed their wishes to fellow citizens through social media. A host of celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, South superstars Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes to fans. Take a look at the celebrities' posts below: Republic Day 2024 Special: From Ben Kingsley’s Gandhi to Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham, Top 7 Bollywood Biopics That Celebrate the Extraordinary Lives of Freedom Fighters!

Suniel Shetty Wishes Fans On Republic Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Mahesh Babu Salutes Spirit of Unity:

Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay! 🇮🇳 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2024

Jr NTR Extends Wishes On Republic Day

Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day! 🇮🇳 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Vaani Kapoor Poses With Indian Flag:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

Akshay Kumar Says 'Jai Hind' As He Extends Wishes to Fans:

New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tGYF7GVRGI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2024

Jackie Shroff Shares A Video To Wish Fans:

Kareena Kapoor Shares A Video Of Indian Flag Hoisting:

