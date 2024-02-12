Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi hosted a grand housewarming party for which numerous B-town stars were seen in attendance. The event took place last evening at the couple’s new abode in Mumbai. Rhea Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Yuvraj Singh, Navya Naveli Nanda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kim Sharma, Sunny Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala and many more celebrities came under one roof for the party. The celebs who attended the party stole the limelight with their fashionable looks. Check out the pictures below: Neha Dhupia Pens Emotional Note As She Moves Out of Her 19-Year-Old Home (View Post).

Celebs At Neha Dhupia–Angad Bedi’s Housewarming Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

