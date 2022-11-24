Richa Chadha has recently been in controversy for her statement in response to the Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, where he commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). She tweeted ‘Galwan says Hi’ and now she has landed in legal trouble for the same. Reacting on her comment, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: ‘Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain.’ Richa Chadha Apologises For Her ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet Amid Backlash For Insulting The Indian Army.

Take a look:

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

