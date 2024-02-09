Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child! The couple shared the good news of pregnancy with fans with a joint Instagram post, the caption of which read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world”. The news of Richa being pregnant has left industry members excited. Several celebs, including Dia Mirza, Saba Azad, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Kharbanda, Prateik Patil Babbar, Sushant Divgikr/ Rani KoHEnur, Adhvik Mahajan and many others, have congratulated the soon-to-be parents. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Expecting Their First Child, Couple Announces Pregnancy With Adorable Pics.

Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Expecting First Child

Celebs Congratulate The Couple

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@alifazal9)

