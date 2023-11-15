Actress Ridhi Dogra celebrated Diwali in a unique way, lighting 1000 diyas to express her gratitude for the success of Jawan and to wish for the triumph of Tiger 3. Sharing the heartfelt gesture on Instagram, she expressed immense joy and gratitude for the unprecedented year, commemorating her journey from various projects to the success of two blockbuster hits. Her post radiated thankfulness and excitement for the future, resonating with heartfelt celebration and humble appreciation for her achievements. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Ridhi Dogra's Diwali Pictures Here:

