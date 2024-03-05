Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, who was a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, took to his Instagram to share unseen photos from the fun-filled night. In the photos, Orry and Rihanna are seen posing together. In a video shared by Orry, Rihanna, who had performed for the guests, is seen praising his pearl earrings. On the other hand, Rihanna is also seen pouting while posing with Shah Rukh Khan. In another pic, the singer can be seen flaunting a bright smile while posing with Radhika, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. How Much Is Rihanna Being Paid To Perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding? Here’s What We Know!

Orry Shares Pics From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash:

