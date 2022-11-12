Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram today and unveiled the release date of his directorial next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in major roles, the romantic movie is all set to hit the big screens on April 28, 2023. Excited? Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra Pens Down a Few Beautiful Lines As He Shares a Lovely Picture With His Co-Star Shabana Azmi (View Pic).

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Date:

