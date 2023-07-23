The run time for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is reportedly 2 hours, 48 minutes and 33 seconds. According to Taran Adarsh's Tweet, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's rom com certified UA by CBFC on July 19. According to reports, CBFC enforced five cuts and alterations before issuing U/A certificate. The cussword ‘b*******d’ has been replaced by ‘behen di.’ ‘Bra’ has been changed to ‘item.’ The popular rum brand Old Monk has been replaced by ‘Bold Monk.’ Three dialogues were completely chopped from the movie, and altered Rabindranath Tagore scene, that grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Dance Their Hearts Out in the Power-Packed Track; Song To Be Out on July 24 (Watch Video).

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)