The latest dance number from the much-anticipated film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released, and this time it takes audiences on a traditional journey set in a vibrant Durga Puja ambiance. Titled "Dhindhora Baje Re," the song features Alia Bhatt gracefully adorned in an over-the-ankle red saree, and Ranveer Singh, dressed in a red anarkali and churidaar, as they dance before a resplendent Durga Puja idol. The duo's exuberant performance elicits peculiar reactions from their respective family members. While Rani's family eventually embraces the celebration, Jaya Bachchan, essaying the role of Rocky's grandmother, storms off in fury. The song captivates with its traditional charm and the intriguing dynamics between the characters. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer Glimpses Romance, Family Dramas and More With This Karan Johar Directorial (Watch Video).