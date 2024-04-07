Bollywood's latest lovebirds, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, have again featured in an ad! The rumoured lovebirds have once again turned heads with their adorable on-screen chemistry in the latest e-commerce ad. Following their collaboration for an eyewear brand, the couple once again shared the screen promoting a shopping app. Ananya could be seen portraying a fashion enthusiast navigating through the app and effortlessly guiding Aditya Roy Kapur. The ad featuring the rumoured couple highlighted the app's user-friendly interface and hassle-free shopping experience. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote, "I got my perfect look on Amazon. Fashion made effortless with Top Brands, Easy Returns and On-Time Delivery." Summer Vibes! Suhana Khan Looks Cute In Pink Floral Dress, Ananya Panday Reacts.

Check Out the Ad Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)