Runway 34, which has hit the theatres today, is inspired from true events. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. While some think that the aviation drama landed well, some feel that it had a crash land. Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Devgn), ‘whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination’. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics. Runway 34 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan Navigate This Aerial Drama in an Impressive Style!

Times Of India – Even though there are precedents of similar dramatic films like Sully and Flight in Hollywood, Ajay Devgn’s directorial is a first in many ways for Hindi cinema, and a clear and pleasant departure from his previous attempts to helm the megaphone. His growth as a storyteller is hard to miss.

The Indian Express – Devgn manages to deliver a somewhat effective pre interval portion despite its inelegant, underlined bits, helped enormously by computer graphics, and menacing background music. And then it falls prey to the perils of the second half, and crash-lands in a dreary civil aviation court-room.

News18 – Overall, the film tries to keep you on the edge of your seat but loses its way as the screenplay progresses. The VFX stands out again, as it does with Devgn’s productions. Devgn’s character’s “know it all” quality feels cliched and the enquiry proceedings would’ve felt longer had Bachchan not held it together with his performance.

NDTV Movies – Runway 34, written by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, is magnificently executed and abounds in moments, especially in the first half, that have the potential to take one's breath away. Yes, the film would probably have soared much higher and gone much further had its return to terra firma in the second half been scripted with a little more imagination.

Bollywood Hungama – On the whole, RUNWAY 34 boasts of fine performances, technical brilliance and a gripping first half. However, the slow moving and talk-heavy second half dilutes the impact to a great extent.

