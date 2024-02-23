Aayush Sharma is all set to ablaze the silver screen with his forthcoming actioner Ruslaan. After releasing its teaser and intriguing posters, the makers have now unveiled the pre-teaser, showcasing the actor in an intense avatar. Aayush dons a never-before-seen action hero persona, engaging in gunfights. Directed by Karan Butani, Ruslaan also stars Sushrii Mishraa, Telugu star Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade. The movie is slated to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma Announces Title of His Upcoming Film With Katyayan Shivpuri (View Motion Poster).

Makers Drop Pre-Teaser of Ruslaan:

