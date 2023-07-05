Team India has emerged as the winners of SAFF Championship 2023! It was India vs Kuwait in the final and the Indian men’s football team beat Kuwait in the penalty shootout. Ajay Devgn extended his heartiest congratulations to the team on Twitter. He wrote, “Clutching the win at the penalties! A NAIL BITER FINALE. Congratulations #TeamIndia A proud moment indeed.” Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Save Video: Watch Goalkeeper Pull Off Decisive Stop That Helped India Win SAFF Championship 2023 Final.

Ajay Devgn On India Winning SAFF Championship 2023

Clutching the win at the penalties! A NAIL BITER FINALE. Congratulations #TeamIndia 👏 🇮🇳 A proud moment indeed.#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/zoZmCUeTWq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)