Veteran actor Saira Banu recently shared her perspective on live-in relationships, expressing strong disapproval, deeming them unimaginable and unacceptable. This commentary adds to the ongoing discourse sparked by actor Zeenat Aman's advocacy for such relationships. Saira's stance echoes sentiments expressed earlier by fellow actor Mumtaz, who also criticised Zeenat's views on relationships. During an Interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “I am not reading much, and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka (years ago).” Mumtaz Throws Shade at Zeenat Aman's Live-in Relationship Advice, Says 'Her Married Life Was Living Hell'.

Saira Banu Diagrees With Zeenat Aman

Veteran Bollywood actor Saira Banu has weighed in on the ongoing debate over actor Zeenat Aman advocating live-in relationships. Banu, in a recent interview, said live-in relationships are "unimaginable and unacceptable" to her. Bollywood actor Mumtaz had also criticised Zeenat… pic.twitter.com/o2o3xSH9RY — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)