Salman Khan has delivered numerous box office hits throughout his career, but the Dabangg franchise remains a fan favourite. With three successful instalments already entertaining audiences, fans eagerly await the next chapter. Excitingly, there might be news on the horizon! As reports suggest, recently, Atlee met Salman at Galaxy apartment in Mumbai to discuss Dabangg spin-off. It's said that Atlee will play a significant part in the creative aspect of the movie. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Salman Khan Approached to Play Lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Dark Action Thriller – Reports.

Atlee and Salman Khan to Collab for Dabangg Franchise?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)