The Bigg Boss 17 finale took place on January 28 and Munawar Faruqui was crowned as the winner of the controversial reality show. However, one viral moment from the event features Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreating an iconic scene from their blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The video showcases the two not only recreating the epic scene as Prem and Nisha, respectively, but also blushing uncontrollably. The clip ends with cheers from everyone for this popular onscreen couple of Bollywood. Munawar Faruqui Takes Home Bigg Boss 17 Trophy, Beats Abhishek Kumar in Epic Grand Finale.

Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit Recreate HAHK Scene

